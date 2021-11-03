Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor and his deputies will hand out Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,000 families at the county fairgrounds in Lawrenceville later this month.
The sheriff's office will host a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from noon until 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the fairgrounds, which are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway. The office will partner with Perdue and the Derrick Brown Foundation to provide the food for the meals, which will include one meat as well as grocery items for every car.
"We are grateful to the many sponsors of the event, including principal sponsors Perdue and the Derrick Brown Foundation," Sheriff's Office officials said. "Over one thousand families ... will benefit from the generosity of our donors, who also value the importance of helping families in need. With over 17% of Gwinnett County children and nearly 1 in 8 Georgians experiencing food insecurity, it’s critical that everyone helps to change that trend. Together, we can make a difference."
The giveaway is the latest effort by the Sheriff's Office Community Outreach Section, which was established by Taylor, to provide assistance to Gwinnett residents in need. The Sheriff's Office staged a book bag and school supply giveaway for families back in the summer, before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
"After his swearing in, Sheriff Taylor communicated his commitment to creating a Community Outreach Section that would provide opportunities for the agency to engage with the community in positive, meaningful ways," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "His vision includes the Sheriff’s Office as not just a premier law enforcement and public safety organization, but also as a dedicated partner with the community. This event is a culmination of one of Sheriff Taylor’s projects—to give back to the community and help prevent families from experiencing food shortages, especially during the holidays."
The Sheriff's Office is asking attendees at the drive-thru food giveaway to remain in their cars while they are at the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
