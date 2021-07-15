The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is planning to invite families to enjoy some pre-Back-to-School fun, and to get some free school supplies, later this month.
The sheriff's office is planning to hold a Back-to-School celebration from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 24 at Rhodes Jordan Park Pavilions 1, 2 and 3 in Lawrenceville. The event will feature several activities for families to enjoy, but its main attraction will likely be a free book bag and school supply giveaway at the Sheriff's Office's community relations table.
"The Back-to-School event will consist of free backpacks stuffed with school supplies that were graciously donated from our sponsors," the Sheriff's Office said in an announcement. "We aim to highlight this event that promotes community involvement and assistance of families in need in Gwinnett County."
The event will include presentations by the Sheriff's Office K9 Unit as well as its Jail Dog program. There will booths featuring Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, iHeart Radio and Axon. Kona Ice will have a truck at the event and there will be a face painting booth as well.
Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said attendees can also get free raffle tickets at the event. The raffle prize is being kept a secret for now so it can be a surprise for the winner.
Rhodes Jordan Park is located at 100 E. Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.
