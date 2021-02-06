While the month of February is a time to remember the contributions of African-Americans through Black History Month observances, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is using it as an opportunity to put a spotlight on a critical need among people of color: blood and plasma donors.
Officials from the Sheriff's Office visited a Red Cross donation site in Lawrenceville on Friday to give blood as part of a Black History Month observance. Sheriff Keybo Taylor, who is unable to give blood himself because of a medication he is on, said he wants to raise awareness of the need for blood donors in the African-American community.
"We need more Blacks to actually come out and give blood," Taylor said.
The Red Cross has said that the number of blood donation drives that were cancelled in 2020 was triple what it was in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the organization said blood donations from members of the Black community has been impacted "significantly."
Those blood donations are particularly needed for blood transfusions for people with Sickle Cell Disease. During Sickle Cell Awareness month last September, the Red Cross reported that "Sickle Cell Disease is the most common blood disorder in the U.S. and impacts about 100,000 people, most of which are of African or Latino descent."
Meanwhile, convalescent blood plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 can potentially have antibodies that can be used to treat people who currently have the disease and help them recover.
Assistant Chief Deputies Jermaine Jackson, Jon Spear and Marcelino LaBoy represented the Sheriff's Office at the blood donation drive in Lawrenceville on Friday.
"We want to show a little bit of leadership," Taylor said. "Basically, what we're trying to do is we want people to understand, first of all, how serious this (COVID) virus is and if there's anything we can do to help motivate and help bring people out.
"Hopefully, folks will see our lead out here today and they'll want to come out and give blood because it's so important right now that we get more people to come out and give blood, especially folks that have been affected by this virus. If you've got the convalescent plasma in your blood, we need that."
