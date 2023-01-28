Gwinnett Sheriff's Office patrol cars (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office will said it will recognize residents right to protest the death of Tyre Nichols, but added the actions of Memphis police officers who caused his death ‘does not reflect law enforcement standards and procedures.’

 Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said it is sending its condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and will recognize the right of Gwinnettians who chose to peacefully protest — but it insists the events that led to Nichols death in Memphis, Tenn., do not represent all law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement on Friday night after Memphis police released body cam videos showing police officers kicking, beating and pepper spraying Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols later died from his injuries and five Memphis police officers were fired for their roles in the incident, and then charged with second-degree murder this past week.

