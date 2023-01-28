The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office will said it will recognize residents right to protest the death of Tyre Nichols, but added the actions of Memphis police officers who caused his death ‘does not reflect law enforcement standards and procedures.’
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said it is sending its condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and will recognize the right of Gwinnettians who chose to peacefully protest — but it insists the events that led to Nichols death in Memphis, Tenn., do not represent all law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office issued a statement on Friday night after Memphis police released body cam videos showing police officers kicking, beating and pepper spraying Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols later died from his injuries and five Memphis police officers were fired for their roles in the incident, and then charged with second-degree murder this past week.
“The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the tragedy that resulted in the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols,” Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office officials said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt prayers and sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and close associates of Mr. Nichols.
“The actions that occurred on Jan. 7 are unacceptable and do not reflect law enforcement standards and procedures. Although this incident took place in another state, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office acknowledges the hurt, anger, and distress it has caused.”
The release of the videos Friday night had law enforcement across the nation preparing to face protests over the Memphis police officer’s treatment of Nichols, but also concerned that the protests could turn violent. Nichols family has urged people upset over his death to only protest peacefully.
Gov. Brian Kemp authorized the calling up of the Georgia National Guard in Atlanta ahead of the release of the videos. A week ago, protests over a new police training facility in Atlanta ended with windows smashed at at least one downtown Atlanta building. An Atlanta police vehicle also ended up on fire during the altercations, which resulted in the arrests of six people.
“Our agency remains committed to building a healthy and trusting relationship between our deputies and the communities they serve,” Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office officials said. “We respect the First Amendment rights of all Gwinnett County citizens, and fully support peaceful protests. To ensure the safety of the community, we will maintain an open line-of-communication and provide necessary updates for awareness.”
