If there is any question about whether the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office’s Mental Health Task Force is needed, the answer may lie in the number of phone calls the task force gets about mental health resources.
A mental health issue can tied into a multitude of problems that sheriff’s deputies get called out on, whether it’s someone acting erratic or a person experiencing substance abuse issues, according to mental health professionals who work with the Sheriff’s Office.
And, the Mental Health Task Force has become a front line that friends and family members of those people are turning to for help.
“We range about 130 calls a month and they’re not always crisis (calls),” said Maj. Trakida Maldonado, who is the commander for the task force. “Some of that could be informational, they need to know where they should go for this or what’s available for this particular issue.”
The Sheriff’s Office showcased the Mental Health Task Force as well as the various community organizations it works with during an awareness fair at Alexander Park this past weekend. The task force was established in February 2021 but , because of the training its members had to undergo, it did not hit the streets until last August.
About 250 people were estimated to have attended the awareness fair on Saturday.
“This is the month for mental health awareness and I always say mental health and this task force, if you want to it my flagship program, then that’s what it is,” Sheriff Keybo Taylor said. “I’ve always said, no matter what we do, mental health touches every aspect of the criminal justice system. Whether they’re in custody, out of custody, in the community or out, it’s important.
“Basically, what we’re trying to do is let people know it’s OK to remove the stigma. We need to address is, talk about it and hopefully, more so than anything, when they see that we have turnouts like this at these types of events, we can start moving more resources, funding and personnel, to these types of programs.”
Mental health is an issue that law enforcement and elected officials are taking a greater look at.
View Point Health, for example, has set up co-responder agreements — where one of their mental health professionals goes with a law enforcement officer on a mental health crisis call — with multiple agencies. Agencies that have a co-responder agreements with View Point include Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville and Norcross police.
“Suwanee has already reached out as an interest as well,” View Point Clinical Social Worker Danielle Carico said. “(Co-responder programs are) really starting to get popular. People are seeing the need, even outside of Gwinnett County, because we have (it) in Conyers as well and Chamblee (and Doraville), and we’re in discussions with DeKalb (County).”
Trained to get help for people experiencing a mental health crisis
Maldonado said the force’s goal is to get people who are experiencing a mental health crisis to places such as View Point or Ridgeview rather than taking them to the county jail and incarcerating them.
“That’s the goal, that’s not always going to happen, but that’s our goal,” Maldonado said.
“If it’s someone in a crisis and we can respond to that call and get them proper services, versus being detained into the jail for minor charges, (such as) criminal trespassing (or) disorderly conduct, our goal is to get them to treatment to avoid going into our facility.”
The Sheriff’s Office brought in officials from View Point and Ridgeview Institute to train deputies on task force on how to handle mental health crisis, including how to de-escalate them safely.
Each member of the task force had to undergo more than 120 hours of training before they were ready to respond to mental health crisis calls.
View Point Health and Ridgeview officials trained deputies on how to prevent someone from committing suicide. View Point Health’s Jennifer Wilds said, however, that sometimes the deputies need to be aware of how to use that training when dealing with their own colleagues who may feel stressed by their job.
“As we talked to them, we talked about looking out for each other as well because our suicide rate is higher in law enforcement and first responders than it is in the general population,” Wilds said. “So, not only do we want them to be able to respond well to the community, but to each other and their own loved ones.”
Ridgeview Director of Business Development Lisa Boylan said the deputies were also trained on the resources available in the community where people experiencing a mental health crisis can be taken.
“We worked with them to help kind of streamline the process so when they do get a call, that they can work with our intake,” Boylan said.
Mental health can be an underlying cause for other issues
Boylan said there are statistics that estimate more than 70% of people who are incarcerated in jails have an underlying mental health issue.
“Being able to partner with (the Sheriff’s Office) to really get individuals the help that they need really makes a huge impact and a difference,” she said. “If we can partner with them, overall it just helps the community that we live in.”
Navigate Recovery addiction recovery coaches Erica Evans and Ashley Parham said substance abuse is one issue people are incarcerated for that can have an underlying mental health cause.
“The statistic is that there’s a 42% chance of someone who has mental health disorders also has a substance abuse disorder,” Evans said.
Parham added, “A lot of people with mental health issues self-medicate with substances.”
Praise for the task force
Boylan praised the approach taken by Sheriff’s Office to address mental health-related issued by setting up the Mental Health Task Force.
“One of the great things (Maj.) Maldonado and (task force clinical director, Dr. Dana Tatum) did was to create a task force that was really educated on what mental health looks like and really started being able to look at the community a little bit differently and help decriminalize mental health and addiction,” Boylan said.
Wilds also said the task force, and co-responder programs, are needed efforts in law enforcement as greater attention is put on addressing the mental health needs of the community.
“We want to make sure the people in our communities are getting the appropriate response,” she said. “If somebody does something flagrant and needs to go to jail, maybe they need to go to jail, but in those instances where it is a mental health concern, a mental health crisis, we want to give an appropriate response always.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.