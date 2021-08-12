Four men were arrested by Gwinnett deputies in the span of a week earlier this month and have been charged with child-related sex crimes, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
The office's Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit, also known as the T.R.A.C.E. Unit, arrested Lithonia resident Sebion Jamal Dudley on Aug. 2, Norcross resident Kevin Ulises Ajcalon Cumatz and Snellville resident Justice La'Sedrick Grace on Aug. 5 and McDonough resident James Matthews on Tuesday.
Dudley, Cumatz and Grace each face criminal attempt to commit child molestation, use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child and obscene internet contact with a child charges. Grace also faces a criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation charge.
Matthews faces criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, criminal attempt to commit to entice minor to produce visual medium, use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child, obscene internet contact with a child and possession of schedule 1 substance charges.
All four men are being held in the Gwinnett County jail without bond.
The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to contact the T.R.A.C.E tip line if they are a human trafficking or child exploitation victim, or know someone who is a victim. The tip line can be reached at 770-619-6405.
In cases of an emergency, they can call 911 instead.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
