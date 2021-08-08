The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is going virtual with a recruitment effort designed to hire more deputies to work for the county.
The office is gearing up to hold its third virtual career expo from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 28, with a live feed on Facebook and Instagram. Anyone interested in pursuing a career with the office is being directed to visit www.gwinnettsheriffjobs.com.
The sheriff’s office is touting benefits of being a deputy in Gwinnett County, including: medical and retirement benefits; tuition reimbursement; paid training; a wellness incentive program; an employee assistance program; 12 paid holidays during the year; 13 paid vacation days; 13 paid sick leave days; employee meals; and uniforms and equipment that are provided by the Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy sheriff and jailer salary is $36,101 a year, but there are incentives that can increase that pay. With a 3% pay incentive for holding an associate’s degree, for example, a deputy can make $37,184 a year. There is also a 6% pay incentive for people who hold a bachelor’s degree, with a salary of $38,267.
Deputies can also work towards promotions to become a deputy sheriff senior (which carries an annual salary of $42,784) and deputy sheriff master (which carries an annual salary of $47,165).
The minimum qualifications to become a deputy include: holding a high school diploma or G.E.D.; having a valid Georgia driver’s license; being at least 20 at the time of application; be a US Citizen for certification; be able to work any shift, weekends and holidays; and be able to use computer for data entry in jail management software and report writing.
Deputy candidates are also required to get state certification from jailer’s school within six months of their date of hire.
The Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement, military or security experience is “highly preferred.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
