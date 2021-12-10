Gwinnett County sheriff's deputies are looking for additional victims of a Snellville man who practiced dentistry without a license.
Deputy Ashley Castiblanco recently arrested Gerardo Lossada after receiving a complaint from a "concerned citizen," who told investigators that he was allegedly causing disfigurement to his victims and that he was not licensed as a dentist.
Now, the Sheriff's Office is trying to find out just how many people were victims of Lossada.
"We urge the public to come forward if you are a victim of Gerardo Lossada or any other individual practicing dental or medical procedures without the proper credentials," Castiblanco said.
When deputies executed a warrant at Lossada's home, Castiblanco said they found evidence confirming that he was practicing dentistry without a license.
Anyone who was a victim of Lossada can report their dealings with him anonymously by calling 770-619-6655 or sending an email to GCSOJailInvestigations@GwinnettCounty.com. Castiblanco said they can report information in Spanish, English or any language.
