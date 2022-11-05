The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will launch a Holiday Task Force later this month to tackle an increase in crimes and protect Gwinnett residents during the busy holiday shopping season.
On Friday, Sheriff Keybo Taylor announced the creation of the task force, which will officially launch on Nov. 23. The task force will include sworn deputies from the Sheriff’s Office’s five divisions. They will perform checks in neighborhoods, businesses, churches and schools during the holiday season.
“The safety of all citizens is paramount to the overall mission of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office,” Taylor said. “This holiday season, we are taking swift action and launching our Holiday Task Force. The Task Force is designed to deter crime as the county prepares for the increase in holiday traffic.”
The task force is being described by the Sheriff’s Office as a proactive step to fight crime and keep Gwinnettians safe during the holiday season. Deputies who participate in the task force will be assigned to cover.
The deputies will cover unincorporated Gwinnett as well as the county’s 16 cities.
“Our deputies are the best in the nation, and I am confident that our Holiday Task Force will play an integral part in combatting and preventing crime this holiday season,” Taylor said. “The wide range of experience that our staff brings to the Task Force is what separates it from other law enforcement agencies.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
