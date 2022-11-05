Gwinnett Sheriff's Office patrol cars (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office will launch a Holiday Task Force later this month to fight crime during the holiday period.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will launch a Holiday Task Force later this month to tackle an increase in crimes and protect Gwinnett residents during the busy holiday shopping season.

On Friday, Sheriff Keybo Taylor announced the creation of the task force, which will officially launch on Nov. 23. The task force will include sworn deputies from the Sheriff’s Office’s five divisions. They will perform checks in neighborhoods, businesses, churches and schools during the holiday season.

