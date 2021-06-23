Gwinnett County sheriff's deputies handle arrest warrants and help catch bad guys in the county, but the Sheriff's Office is looking to tackle another issue facing the Gwinnett County community: mental health.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Keybo Taylor announced the creation of a new Mental Health Task Force. The task force is meant to serve as an intermediary force, helping people experiencing mental health issues get assistance rather than simply locking them up in the county jail.
"The MHTF Deputies will undergo extensive training in areas such as crisis intervention/de-escalation skills, recognition of mental illnesses, personality disorders, psychopathy, and other pertinent subjects," the Sheriff's Office said in an announcement. "The team will respond to mentally ill individuals in the community who are presenting in an acute crisis symptomatic of severe mental illness rather than overt criminality. The MHTF team will provide essential support to fellow metropolitan law enforcement agencies, and our Gwinnett County judicial system as well as mental health treatment organizations that serve our community."
The task force will be led by Lt. Trakida Maldonado, who has both more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and experience as a licensed professional counselor. Maldonado, who is a practicing counselor, has National Board certification with a speciality in cognitive behavioral therapy and has been a hostage negotiator with the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team for several years. She has more than a decade of clinical experience, including crisis intervention, substance abuse and adult and adolescent psychotherapy, in addition to her law enforcement experience. She has 11 years of experience as a behavioral specialist in Emory Healthcare's Emergency Department as well.
The task force's clinical director and program coordinator will be Dr. Dana Tatum, who has more than 30 years of clinical experience and is a nationally-known lecturer and forensic psychological consultant in criminal behavior, hostage negotiation and crisis intervention. Tatum has been working with behavioral health clinicians, medical students and law enforcement in a training capacity for more than 20 years. He was the chief behavioral health officer for a national correctional health care provider, implementing behavioral health treatments at 28 jails and 17 prisons in 10 states, for 12 years prior to joining the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
"As part of our stated objective to aggressively combat mental illness stigma in our community, the MHTF will present anti-stigma education through social media, the GCSO website as well as public speaking events and community outreach programs," the Sheriff's Office said. "The GCSO Mental Health Task Force will be recognized community advocates for the rights, safety, and treatment of the severely mentally ill of Gwinnett County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.