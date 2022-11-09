DSC_0136.JPG (copy)

Volunteers place a box of food in a family’s car during the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office’s Drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in November 2021.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies and communities volunteers will gather at the county fairgrounds on Thursday to help thousands of people who might have struggles putting food on their tables ensure they have a Thanksgiving meal for the families.

The Sheriff’s Office will hold its second annual Thanksgiving food giveaway from noon until 5 p.m. on Thursday at the fairgrounds, which is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.