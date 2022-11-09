Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies and communities volunteers will gather at the county fairgrounds on Thursday to help thousands of people who might have struggles putting food on their tables ensure they have a Thanksgiving meal for the families.
The Sheriff’s Office will hold its second annual Thanksgiving food giveaway from noon until 5 p.m. on Thursday at the fairgrounds, which is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
Last year, more than 500 vehicles came through the fairgrounds to receive food during the inaugural event and more than 50 pounds of food was distributed. The Sheriff’s Office said more than 3,000 people were able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal because of last year’s event.
The office wants to at least double the number of families this year.
The sponsors for this year’s giveaway Purdue, Southeast Cooperative, Jim Ellis Automotive Group, Jackson EMC, Publix and Georgia Power.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.