Thousands of Gwinnett County families who would have otherwise struggled to put a dinner on their table on Thanksgiving received food this past week to ensure they have holiday meals.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office held its Second Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville on Thursday. The drive-thru event gave families a chance to drive up, and have volunteers put food in their trunks, or in the backseats of some vehicles, before they drove off.

