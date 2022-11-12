A volunteer puts a turkey and a ham in the trunk of a car during the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office's Second Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Thursday. The drive-thru event saw the handing out of enough food to feed about 4,000 families.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Thousands of Gwinnett County families who would have otherwise struggled to put a dinner on their table on Thanksgiving received food this past week to ensure they have holiday meals.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office held its Second Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville on Thursday. The drive-thru event gave families a chance to drive up, and have volunteers put food in their trunks, or in the backseats of some vehicles, before they drove off.
PHOTOS: Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Second Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
Organizers estimated there was enough food to ensure about 4,000 families will have Thanksgiving dinners. By comparison, about 3,000 people were estimated to have been during last year's giveaway.
"There were food insecurities here that we experienced before the pandemic and we're going to experience them after (the pandemic)," Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor said. "The ultimate goal is I wanted to use this office to reach out into the community and do something else other than law enforcement.
"I want people to see the Sheriff's Office as more than just somebody coming to lock them up, somebody out here securing the jails. There's so much more that we can do."
The event drew large crowds. Just two hours after the giveaway began at noon, cars were lined up on Sugarloaf Parkway as people waited to get in.
Cars coming from one direction were lined up from the fairgrounds to Scenic Highway. Cars coming from the other direction were lined up nearly to Grayson Highway.
"Unfortunately, the need in the community has not gone down as you can see with the traffic and the cars that are out here and the people willing to wait for hours and hours," Gwinnett County Community Services Collaboration Manager Muriam Nafees said. "We had people line up at (7 a.m.) and distribution doesn't start until (noon)."
About 300 volunteers, including deputies as well as representatives of several community groups, churches and businesses, helped hand out the traditional staples of a thanksgiving meals.
Each family got a bag of produce, such as squash and carrots, as well as a box filled with mashed potato mix, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese mix and other dry goods. Families also got to choose between receiving a frozen ham or a frozen turkey.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials handed out flyers detailing ways to safely cook the meals — particularly the turkeys — as well.
"There's still people out there with food insecurities and there's still a lot of work to be done," Taylor said. "I hope that people will see what we do and figure out how they can do their part."
