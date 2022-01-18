Gwinnett Sheriff's Office patrol cars

The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office will be getting enhanced training in use-of-force and de-escalation through a state grant that county commissioners agreed to accept on the office’s behalf on Tuesday.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies will be getting improved training how to de-escalate dangerous situations as well as how to properly use force.

County commissioners agreed on Tuesday to accept a $196,770 state grant, on behalf of the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office, from the Governor’s Office and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for the training.

There is no requirement for the county to provide matching funds to obtain the grant.

“The grant provides funding to enhance training in the areas of use-of-force (and) de-escalation, including funding for related equipment and supplies,” Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater told commissioners.

