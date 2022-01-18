Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies will be getting improved training how to de-escalate dangerous situations as well as how to properly use force.
County commissioners agreed on Tuesday to accept a $196,770 state grant, on behalf of the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office, from the Governor’s Office and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for the training.
There is no requirement for the county to provide matching funds to obtain the grant.
“The grant provides funding to enhance training in the areas of use-of-force (and) de-escalation, including funding for related equipment and supplies,” Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater told commissioners.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
