A new unit in the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office that is designed to fight gang activity recently arrested five people accused of crimes related to drug trafficking.
The office announced on Tuesday that Lawrenceville resident Luis Alfonso Ramirez, 34; Norcross resident Maverick Jassir Alegria, 28; Lawrenceville resident Xavier Jose Valente, 26; Auburn resident Anthony Fred Croy, 33; and Gainesville resident Mara Wilson, 21, were arrested April 2. The Gang Unit was one of the new units Sheriff Keybo Taylor created in the Sheriff's Office on his first day in office in January.
The unit worked with the office's Trafficking and Child Exploitation, or TRACE, Unit as well as the Uniform Warrants and K9 units to arrest the suspects.
"Our investigators gathered evidence that ultimately lead them to 6043 Rolling Way in Norcross," Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said in a statement. "In the course of the arrests, our investigators seized multiple handguns, vehicles, cash, and various types and amounts of drugs. They obtained a total of 15 felony warrants and misdemeanor warrants.
"This is the first arrest conducted by the new Gang Unit that was also started by Sheriff Taylor when he took office on Jan. 1st."
Ramirez faces VGCSA trafficking methamphetamine, VGCSA trafficking cocaine, VGCSA possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies, VGCSA possession of a schedule II controlled substance charges.
Alegria faces VGCSA possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects charges.
Valente faces a VGCSA possession of methamphetamine charge.
Croy faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark charges.
Wilson faces VGCSA possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects charges.
Castiblanco said Ramirez, Alegria and Valente are being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. Ramirez and Valente are being held without bond.
