The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph. The Sheriff's Office is warning Lawrenceville residents to expect loud sounds and road closures around GJAC during a realistic active shooter training exercise on Saturday morning.
If Lawrenceville residents hear loud sirens or suddenly find roads closed around the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Saturday, chances are that they shouldn't worry that anything bad is happening.
They should plan ahead on having to deal with those issues and sounds, however.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that its Court Operations Division will conduct a multi-agency active shooter training exercise at GJAC from 8 until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The training will entail law enforcement doing everything that they would do if they were responding to a real active shooter incident at the courthouse.
"The purpose of this exercise is to continue our readiness response to a threat of an active shooter at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center," the sheriff's office said in an announcement. "This exercise will be completely realistic. Residents and business owners that are located near GJAC may experience loud sirens, temporary road delays, and live emergency vehicle responses along Constitution Blvd, Nash Street, Langley Drive and the surrounding area will occur during this training."
Even though the event will be a training exercise, the Sheriff's Office warned that drivers will still have to follow all traffic laws, such as yielding the right-of-way to emergency vehicles and reducing speed around emergency vehicles that have activated their lights and sirens. Officials pledged that any traffic delays are expected to be minimal.
Residents will still be able to call 9-1-1 in case criminal activity or emergencies are taking place.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
