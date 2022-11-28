GJAC aerial file photo (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph. The Sheriff's Office is warning Lawrenceville residents to expect loud sounds and road closures around GJAC during a realistic active shooter training exercise on Saturday morning.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

If Lawrenceville residents hear loud sirens or suddenly find roads closed around the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Saturday, chances are that they shouldn't worry that anything bad is happening.

They should plan ahead on having to deal with those issues and sounds, however.

