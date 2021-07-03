The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that its Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit recently arrested two men accused of child molestation-related activities.
The unit, which Sheriff Keybo Taylor established in January, arrested Lawrenceville resident James Lavirt Netters, 41, on June 15 and Norcross resident Christopher Darrell Taylor on June 21. Their arrests bring the total number of people arrested by the unit — on charges ranging from sex crimes to crimes against children and gang and drug-related matters — in June alone up to 15.
Netters faces criminal attempt to commit child molestation; criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation; use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice child; and obscene internet contact with a child charges. Meanwhile, Taylor faces criminal attempt to commit child molestation; criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation; use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice child; obscene contact with a child; and possession of a scheduled substance charges.
Both men were booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center, where they have been held without a bond.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said residents who are a victim of human trafficking or child exploitation, or know someone who is a victim, should contact the T.R.A.C.E. tip line 770-619-6405. They should dial 9-1-1 if it is an immediate emergency, however.
