Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Newton stands with his law enforcement partner, K-9 Dizla. The Sheriff’s Office announced that Dizla will be one of two K-9s it has who are trained to detect explosives.
Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office
Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office
Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office
Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office
Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor, left, stands with Cpl. Jason Cotton, center, as Cotton shows off his certificate for advanced trainers certification in narcotics, explosives and patrol.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has some new four-legged help that can sniff out bombs.
The Sheriff’s Office announced it is gaining two new K-9 deputies who are trained to find explosives. Deputy Patrick Newton will be paired with K-9 Dizla while Deputy Walter Pollock will be paired with K-9 Tina.
The two teams have undergone more than 230 hours of training in explosive detection to prepare them for their new job.
“We are committed to the preservation of life, community safety, and protection of property,” Sheriff Keybo Taylor said. “Our strategic proactive safety measures such as these K-9s promote a safer Gwinnett. I examined our safety protocols and enacted extra security precautions in all areas throughout the courthouse.
“This added protection will reduce chances of incidents occurring. We are appreciative of the training and hard work our K-9 Unit has demonstrated in the last few weeks.”
The Sheriff’s Office now has four dual-purpose K-9s who are trained in patrolling and narcotics in addition to the new bomb detecting K-9s.
In addition to the training and additions of K-9s Dizla and Tina and their handlers, the Sheriff’s Office said Cpl. Jason Cotton received his advanced trainers certification in narcotics, explosives and patrol while Deputy Neil Butler received his basic trainer certification in narcotics, explosives and patrol.
The two new K-9s will be used to conduct sweeps for explosives at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, as well as any other government building where their services are requested.
The explosives detecting K-9s will also be used in conjunction with the Executive Protection Unit that handles specialized details. They will be available to help neighboring law enforcement agencies when requested as well.
“We wish our GCSO K-9 Unit the best in their new roles and appreciate their diligent work,” the Sheriff’s Office said in an announcement.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
