Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Lt. Keith Cofer may have thought he was taking a break from being on the front line of public safety when he went to Florida for a vacation, but when he saw five people injured in a serious car accident, his work-related instincts kicked.
Cofer is being hailed as a hero for providing assistance to five people involved in the car accident. He was in Florida to relax when he saw the accident occur.
A truck involved in the accident flipped head over and three of the five occupants were thrown 30 feet from the vehicle.
Cofer provided aid to them the people in the accident. He also helped free one of the other occupants who had been trapped under the truck.
"He made sure the rest of the occupants were okay and waited until the ambulance arrived," Gwinnett Sheriff's Office officials said. "The following day the five individuals recognized Lieutenant Cofer and extended their appreciation to him. All five occupants have since recovered from their injuries."
The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office praised Cofer for his actions, saying it was honored to employ deputies who display heroism and integrity even when they are not on the clock and, in this case, on vacation in another state.
“Every day our deputies are met with challenges and their courage and efforts often go unnoticed," Sheriff Keybo Taylor said. “I take pride in knowing that our GCSO deputies fulfill their calling of helping the preservation of life.”
