A man loitering outside the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office approached two deputies and asked to be arrested for public drunkenness.
It was the end of a long shift for Sgt. C. Fusi and Deputy D. Bragg. The man held an alcoholic beverage in his hand and appeared to be intoxicated. Instead of arresting him, the sheriff's deputies helped him find shelter.
To them, it was clear the man needed help, not arrest.
Deputy Shannon Volkodav, a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, said the deputies learned after speaking with the man that he was a recovering alcoholic. He'd been doing OK until he lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found himself with nowhere to sleep.
"Even though he was asking to be arrested, we knew taking him to jail would not help him,” Fusi said.
Bragg agreed.
“We told him we’d rather help him out than arrest him," Bragg said. "We wanted to find resources for him to help him back on his feet. Taking him to jail would just further complicate his situation.”
The deputies offered to call his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor, but the man didn’t know the number so they reached out to some community resources and secured a hotel room for him. They also gave him a ride to the hotel and remained with him to assist him with registration.
Volkodav said it’s not uncommon for law enforcement officers to seek help for struggling citizens rather than make an arrest.
"In this instance, the intoxicated man was no threat or bother to anyone," she said. "No citizen had reported him to authorities and no one knew he was even there but our deputies. He wasn’t belligerent or violent in any way and remained respectful and cooperative throughout our deputies’ interaction with him in our parking lot."
Volkodav added that this is a side of law enforcement not often seen, as most officers don’t report back to the precinct announcing the citizens they didn’t take to jail during that shift.
"It just happens organically," she said.
Most law enforcement officers, Volkodav said, are drawn to the profession because they have a desire to help people and their oath to serve and protect is carried out in many ways.
"Our deputies were in the parking lot heading to their vehicles to go home when they encountered this struggling citizen late at night," she said. "They were off duty. They easily could have contacted a deputy on duty to assist him, but they didn’t. They delayed their homecoming to help someone, because that’s the goal of most law enforcement officers, whether they’re on duty or off."
Volkodav said she appreciates the care and attention the deputies gave to a struggling man who just needed someone to listen and care enough to give him a helping hand.
"We have no doubt he'll be back on his feet and we hope he stops by the office with a good report in the near future," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.