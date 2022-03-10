Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputies encountered 267 suspects during a recent operation designed to tackle gang, drug and human trafficking-related crimes in the county.
Operation One Star was conducted of an eight-day period in high crime areas in the county, with 95 deputies and eight crime analysts involved.
"By utilizing this form of proactive policing, our agency uses collective efforts to target serious drug, gang and human trafficking-related crimes that impact our communities, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said. "During this operation, deputies came into contact with 267 suspects, 22 (12%) of these suspects had firearms, 65 suspects were apprehended, 155 arrest warrants were obtained and 189 citations were issued."
Castiblanco added that many of the suspects who were encountered by deputies during the operation also had narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash in their possession.
The operation included Sheriff's Office employees from the Uniform Warrants, Fugitive, Extraditions, Civil Processing, Family Violence, Trafficking and Child Exploitation, Transportation, K-9, Sex Offenders, Gang Task Force and Jail Intelligence units, as well as the Mental Health Task Force and Professional Standards and Training sections.
There were 3,812 staffing hours utilized in the operation.
"Operation One Star is just the beginning of how the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office plans to dismantle criminal activity that endangers our communities." Castiblanco said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
