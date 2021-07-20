A Dallas man wanted by several law enforcement agencies in metro Atlanta was arrested by the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit on Monday.
Deputies arrested Danquan Holt, 24, with assistance from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Paulding County Probation in Dallas. Holt, who was wanted on aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges in Gwinnett, is being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Jail.
He is also wanted on warrants for his arrest that are outstanding in Dallas as well as DeKalb and Cobb counties.
“GCSO Fugitive deputies met with deputies of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Paulding County Probation,” Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office spokesman Nathan Person said. “A plan was devised to take Holt into custody. Through coordination with all three agencies, Danquan Holt was taken into custody in the breezeway of an apartment building in Dallas, Ga, without any incident.”
The other warrants that Holt is wanted out are as follows:
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
♦ Family Violence Battery
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
