A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said there have been no reports of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, at the county jail. But precautions to keep the virus out of the jail and from spreading among inmates and employees are being taken.
Deputy Shannon Volkodav said jail management has been in regular communication with county health officials, as well as its contracted medical provider to ensure they are following the best prevention protocol available.
"We have added coronavirus screening to the medical screening portion of our intake process and educated our staff on preventative measures," she said. "We have procedures in place for staff to immediately report any suspected case of coronavirus."
Visitors will also have their temperature taken with a touch-free infrared thermometer at the jail, which will remain in place until further notice.
"Any visitors with an elevated temperature that warrants concern will not be permitted further entrance to the building," Volkodav said.
While the jail has not had a reason to do so, Volkodav said, the jail does have the ability to administer coronavirus testing onsite should it become necessary.
"We’re also providing basic hygiene information to our inmate population and placing hand sanitizing stations in public areas of our facility for the convenience of our visitors, as well as disinfecting the interior of our patrol vehicles after transport to the jail," she said. "Protecting the health of inmates and staff alike has always been a priority."
Volkodav said the sheriff's office has added these additional measures to their normal procedures to help promote healthy habits for everyone.
