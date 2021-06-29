An agreement has been reached to let one of three bail bonding companies, which had sued Sheriff Keybo Taylor over his decision to not renew their certification to issue bail bonds in Gwinnett, resume handling bonds in the county.
The agreement means Anytime Bail Bonding of Gwinnett Inc. can resume work they did before Taylor decided to not renew the company’s certificate of authority in January. But there are catches that will be involved.
One of those entails the company adopting a new name and another is founder Scott Hall has to part ways with the company.
“I made a promise to reform bond companies and the bond industry in Gwinnett County,” Taylor said during a press conference on Tuesday. “This settlement is a giant step in fulfilling that promise.”
The agreement with Anytime Bail Bonding of Gwinnett mostly concludes a case that had involved allegations by Hall and his attorneys that Taylor had tried to extort campaign contributions from Hall last year.
A a short snippet of video, in which Taylor could be heard saying he would not let bonding companies that didn’t support him operate in the county, had been released to members of the media. It was also sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which has an open investigation underway.
Taylor, who was still a candidate for sheriff at the time, was seen talking to an office manager at Anytime Bail Bonding in the video.
Taylor said the video did not truly show what happened during the conversation, however. The sheriff said the entire conversation lasted about 20 minutes, but only 25 seconds of the conversation was released to the media.
“I can’t tell you more about what the conversation in itself was as far as the actual conversation,” Taylor said. “But I can tell you the conversation was more so about all of the bonding companies that operated in Gwinnett County, looking at different standards and also outlining what I feel like was important for companies that operated in the bonding industry as to how they were going to interact, do business (with) and service the citizens.
“I think if we had privy to the rest of the tape, it could actually really put the whole perspective of what that total conversation was about.”
Taylor said Hall and Stewart had engaged in “deceptive practices,” referring to their handling of the video, and therefore he chose to not renew their certificate to operate as a bail bonding company in Gwinnett County.
The conditions of the agreement reached in court call for, among other things, Hall to voluntarily resign and relinquish any license associated with being an approved bonding agent in Gwinnett County. The bonding company’s Director of Operations, Paul Stewart, will also be barred from having any formal capacity with the company.
Hall resigned from his positions as director, chief executive officer and secretary on Monday.
Taylor said the agreement does not preclude Hall and Stewart from operating bonding companies outside of Gwinnett.
Chief Financial Officer Christopher J. Bohrer has to take “complete legal control and operational authority” of the company as its president. He will also assume the CEO and secretary positions as well. Taylor said Bohrer was “not involved in the wrongdoing.”
And, then there is the matter of Anytime Bail Bonding’s name. The agreement stipulates that Anytime Bail Bonding of Gwinnett Inc. has to begin doing business as ABC Bail Bonds.
“I didn’t want any confusion,” Taylor said about why the name change was important. “This was never personally about an particular company. If this had been Walmart and we had a couple of bad actors at Walmart, do we completely shut down Walmart? Walmart would be allowed to continue to operate.
“Our purpose was to make sure the people that we identified as folks that should not be operating here in Gwinnett County no longer operate in Gwinnett County.”
Of the other two bail bonding companies that had been suing Taylor for not renewing their certificates, a judge ruled in favor of Taylor in a case involving The Bondsman, which was accused of not meeting financial obligations, in May. Another lawsuit, filed about A Action Bail Bonds LLC, is pending in Gwinnett Superior Court.
