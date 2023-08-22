unnamed (2).jpg

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor officially kicked off his re-election campaign on Tuesday.

 Photo: Keybo Taylor For Sheriff

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor has long been expected to run for re-election next year, but he made it official on Tuesday.

Taylor officially announced the launch of his re-election campaign. The sheriff became the first Democrat in decades and the first African-American ever to win the office when he was elected in 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.