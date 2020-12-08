One of Gwinnett County's newly elected incoming officials has contracted COVID-19.
Gwinnett Sheriff-elect Keybo Taylor announced Tuesday night that he and an unspecified staff member tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Monday. Taylor said he has contacted people he has been in contact with and that family members of himself and the staff member had been tested.
The family members have tested negative.
"Currently, I am in quarantine and have decided, in a preponderance of caution, to postpone my swearing-in ceremony and all subsequent engagements," Taylor said in a statement posted on his Facebook page. "In the words of Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, we must allow the virus to establish the timeline.
"Our collective goal is the safety of our neighbors, friends and families. Together, we can minimize the spread of the virus and have a much better 2021."
Taylor made history last month when he became the first African-American elected to serve as Gwinnett County's sheriff in its 202-year history. He will also be the first Democrat to hold the office since 1984, having been elected as part of a "blue wave" that swept nearly every county office up for election this year.
The sheriff-elect has been working on the transition of power from long-time Sheriff Butch Conway and officially begins his tenure on Jan. 1.
Given the sometimes unpredictable nature of how long it can take to recover from COVID-19, it is not clear at this point whether he will be able to recover and physically step into his office on his first day as sheriff, or if he will have to wait before he can do so.
In the meantime, as he recovers, Taylor is encouraging Gwinnett residents to follow public health guidelines.
"I ask that each of you please continue wearing your masks, washing your hands and practicing social distancing," Taylor said.
