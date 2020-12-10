One of Gwinnett County's newly elected incoming officials has contracted COVID-19.
Gwinnett Sheriff-elect Keybo Taylor announced Tuesday night that he and an unspecified staff member tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Monday. Taylor said he has contacted people he has been in contact with and that family members of himself and the staff member had been tested.
The family members have tested negative.
"Currently, I am in quarantine and have decided, in a preponderance of caution, to postpone my swearing-in ceremony and all subsequent engagements," Taylor said in a statement posted on his Facebook page. "In the words of Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, we must allow the virus to establish the timeline.
"Our collective goal is the safety of our neighbors, friends and families. Together, we can minimize the spread of the virus and have a much better 2021."
Taylor is one of several incoming sheriffs in the metro Atlanta area that have confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis this week. Cobb County Sheriff-elect Craig Owens and Fulton County Sheriff-elect Patrick Labat confirmed on Wednesday that they also tested positive for COVID-19. DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox was reportedly awaiting test results.
A common thread between the incoming sheriffs who have tested positive for COVID-19 is that they all attended a "sheriff's school" that recently took place in Pine Mountain.
"I was present at the sheriff's school in Pine Mountain, Georgia along with the (other) sheriff-elects and strongly believe that I was exposed to the coronavirus while in attendance," Taylor said in a second statement issued Wednesday.
Taylor made history last month when he became the first African-American elected to serve as Gwinnett County's sheriff in its 202-year history. He will also be the first Democrat to hold the office since 1984, having been elected as part of a "blue wave" that swept nearly every county office up for election this year.
The sheriff-elect has been working on the transition of power from long-time Sheriff Butch Conway and officially begins his tenure on Jan. 1.
Given the sometimes unpredictable nature of how long it can take to recover from COVID-19, it is not clear at this point whether he will be able to recover and physically step into his office on his first day as sheriff, or if he will have to wait before he can do so.
A spokeswoman for Taylor did say, however, that the sheriff-elect is currently expected to recover by Christmas and be able to assume his duties on Jan. 1.
In the meantime, as he recovers, Taylor is encouraging Gwinnett residents to follow public health guidelines.
"I ask that each of you please continue wearing your masks, washing your hands and practicing social distancing," Taylor said on Tuesday.
(6) comments
I'll be interested to see if he tries to enforce a mask mandate. I will never wear another mask as long as I live and will never pay a fine for not doing so.
Unless you are certain that you are immune to the virus (vaccine or past infection), you are endangering those around you by not wearing a mask.
Your empathy is inspiring. Those pesky doctors and police officers, always trying to keep us safe. I didn't realize we could decide which laws we follow and which we don't. Law & Order, indeed!
Is he really sheriff elect? Or did they cheat down to this level as well. Gwinnett used to be a nice, low crime area until lefty transplants started moving in.
Yep, conspiracy. Since we don't have any facts to support cheating, I figure I will draw from a hat. I pulled software this time. Lets go with that one.
You got it half-right. Enough of us lefty transplants moved in, that we don't need to cheat. We just vote.
