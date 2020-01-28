Butch Conway announced Tuesday morning he will not seek re-election after 24 years as sheriff of Gwinnett County.
"My decision to not seek re-election was not made easily, but I have reached a point in my life where I desire to pursue other opportunities which will afford me more time with my family, who recently suffered a great loss," Conway said in a statement.
Conway is Gwinnett County's sheriff with the longest tenure.
Conway's statement did not say whether or not he intends to finish the remainder of his term.
