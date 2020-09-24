Outgoing Gwinnett Sheriff Butch Conway joined a large group of sheriffs and other public safety officials from around Georgia who jointly announced their support of U.S. Sen. David Perdue on Thursday.
Conway is one of 93 sheriffs in Georgia who are backing Perdue's re-election bid as part of his Public Safety Leadership Committee. Conway, who opted to not seek re-election this year and will therefore leave office Dec. 31, cited the "Defund The Police" movement and said Perdue would work to defend communities.
"Since 1973, I have spent my entire law enforcement career in Gwinnett County, and it's truly an honor to serve this community," Conway said. "While I leave my nearly three decades as Sheriff later this year, I know there's much more work to be done, and we can count on Sen. David Perdue to fight for us.
"Sen. Perdue continues to be a relentless advocate for Georgia's public safety community, delivering the tools we need to serve our families and neighbors. Sen. Perdue stands with the men and women who are actively on the frontlines, but also serves all of Georgia."
Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King, the former Doraville police chief, are the honorary co-chairs of the committee while other co-chairs include: Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum; Franklin County Sheriff Steve “Stevie” Thomas; Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton; Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley; Lanier County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Katlyn Danielle Reid; Georgia Department of Corrections Board Member & Friends of Law Enforcement Founder Wayne Dasher; Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney Alison Sosebee; Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Natalie Paine; Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney Shannon Wallace; Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Rosemary Greene; Michelle Dix, who is the wife of Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix; and Melba Scarbrough, who is the wife of Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough.
“Georgia’s public safety officers represent the very best of our state and country,” Perdue said. “Every day, our men and women in law enforcement are on the front lines working to preserve peace and prevent crime, and it’s my highest honor to join them in fighting to protect all Georgians. Now more than ever, Georgia's public safety officers need our strong support as they work to maintain the trust of the communities they serve.”
Other local sheriffs included on the lengthy list of public safety endorsements include Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum and Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman.
