Gwinnett County will remember 9/11 on Wednesday with a number of events, including one in Duluth presented by the city and The Dream Keepers.
The Duluth event “A Remembrance of 9/11” will include guest speakers Kathy Fincher and Rodney M. Cook Jr., who will share how the tragedy reshaped his life.
“The events of 9/11 changed me forever,” Cook Jr. said. “Of three close college fraternity brothers, only I am alive today. The tragedy almost took my father-in-law, as well. The ramifications of this event will impact the United States for over a century.”
The event will take place Wednesday at the Red Clay Theatre in Duluth and is free to attend. It will start at 6:30 p.m.
In Lawrenceville, the Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial located in the front parking lot of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
Representatives from public safety agencies around Gwinnett will join the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners to reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.
In Norcross, the city will hold a short 9/11 remembrance ceremony that begins at 8:30 a.m. and will include a ringing of the bell at 8:45 a.m. to mark the time the first tower was hit. The event will be held at Betty Mauldin Park.
The Eagle Theatre in Sugar Hill will host a special showing of the movie “The World Trade Center,” highlighting the heroes of 9/11, at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.