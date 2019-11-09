The newest monument dedicated to honoring military veterans in Gwinnett County will host its first Veterans Day event Monday.
Peachtree Corners dedicated its Veterans Monument at the new Town Center Park, which is located at 5200 Town Center Boulevard, earlier this year. Its first Veterans Day event will be a 45-minute ceremony that begins at 11 a.m., and features musical performances and a reciting of an article titled, “A French soldier’s impression of Americans.”
The Norcross High School JROTC unit will present the colors during the ceremony and the school’s band and A Capella Chorus will perform musical selections. Film actor Daryl Keith Johnson will read the article aloud.
Veterans Day is observed each Nov. 11 on the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. In the years since then, as new conflicts arose around the world, the day evolved from just honoring the servicemen who fought in the first world war to recognizing members of the military who served in the service at any time.
As has been the case in the past, there will be several events taking place around the county Monday to honor veterans.
The main county Veterans Day event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
This annual event, which is organized by county officials, will include a veterans march, where any veteran in attendance is invited to participate, as well as a keynote speech by retired Brig. Gen. Curt Rauhut.
Rauhut is the executive vice president and chief operations officer for Georgia Military College, and spent more than 30 years as a military finance officer. He received: the Distinguished Service Medal; the Legion of Merit with two Oak Leaf Clusters; a Bronze Star; the Meritorious Service Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters; a Defense Meritorious Service medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster; and holds a Master Parachutist Badge, an Air Assault Badge, and a Scuba Diver Badge.
At one point in his career, he oversaw the distribution of $9.2 billion in Afghanistan Security Force Funds to cover the cost of training, equipping, sustaining and constructing facilities for the military and police in Afghanistan.
County officials plan to broadcast the ceremony at 8 p.m. Monday on TV Gwinnett.
The events in Peachtree Corners and at GJAC are not the only places in Gwinnett that Veterans Day will be observed Monday.
Sugar Hill will partner with the American Legion Post 127 and the Suwanee Creek Chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution for an event at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall and The Bowl at Sugar Hill, which is located 5039 W. Broad St. The event will include a flag raising ceremony, remarks by local veterans and a performance by the Broad Street Concert Band.
Sugar Hill will also show the film, “American Sniper,” at 3 p.m. at the Eagle Theatre, which is located at 5029 W. Broad St.