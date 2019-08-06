New sidewalk improvements are coming to the Graves Road area in unincorporated Norcross to help families safety get from their neighborhoods to a nearby school and park.
County commissioners approved a $736,771 contract with CMES Inc. Tuesday to pay for pedestrian improvement project on the road.
"This project adds over 2,000 feet of sidewalk on Graves Road, tying nearby neighborhoods into both Graves Elementary School and Graves Park," Gwinnett County Transportation Director Alan Chapman said.
County documents show sidewalks added on the north side of Graves Road will stretch from McDonough Drive to Graves Lane. The sidewalks on the south side of Graves Road will stretch from Graves Mill Drive to West National Circle. It will also include drainage improvements, such as the installation of curbs and gutters.
The project is funded by the 2014 special purpose local options sales tax.