Gwinnett County, the Gwinnett Stripers and the Georgia Department of Agriculture will team up again next week to host another Georgia Grown To-Go market in the county.
The second Georgia Grown To-Go Gwinnett market will last from 3 to 7 p.m. June 25 at Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. State and local officials previously teamed up to host a market in May.
Anyone interested in pre-ordering boxes of food to pick-up at the event must place their order by 5 p.m. June 24 at GeorgiaGrownToGo.com. Some items will be available for walk-ups, but supply will be limited.
"The box will contain new items including cantaloupe, eggplant, jalapenos, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, Vidalia onions, and cucumbers," county officials said in a statement. "Other items available for pre-order and onsite purchase include watermelons and boxes of beef, chicken, sweet corn, peaches, mushrooms, and Vidalia onions. Orders will be available for contactless pickup at the event site, and a limited supply of items will be available for same day purchase on a first-come, first-served basis."
Live Healthy Gwinnett and Explore Gwinnett are also working with the county, the Stripers and the Department of Agriculture to stage the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.