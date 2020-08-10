There were nearly 4,000 new reports of people in Gwinnett County testing positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease over the last two weeks as the county teeters on the edge of surpassing 20,000 total cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Numbers released Monday showed there had been 3,880 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett reported to public health officials over the last two weeks. The county's case total now stands at 19,971, setting Gwinnett up to surpass the 20,000 case total mark on Tuesday.
One bit of good news for Gwinnett is that the county's two-week new case total is down by nearly 200 cases from the 4,073 two-week total reported on July 31.
The county's incidence rate over the last two weeks was 399.5 cases for every 100,000 residents, while its overall incidence rate for all cases reported since March is 2,056 cases for every 100,000 residents. There has been a total of 262 deaths in the county, for a death rate of 27 deaths for every 100,00 residents.
State health officials said 2,144 COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported in Gwinnett since March.
Gwinnett continues to have the second highest case total in the state, behind only Fulton, but it still leads the state in total COVID-19 hospitalizations. It is third in the state for deaths, behind Fulton and Cobb counties.
Statewide, there have been a total of 219,025 COVID-19 cases since March, with 2,440 new confirmed cases reported Monday. There have been 4,229 deaths in Georgia with 32 new reports of COVID-19 deaths reported Monday.
There have also been 20,676 hospitalizations since March, with 48 new hospitalizations. The Georgie Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency reported there were 2,871 people currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Georgia on Monday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health also reported there has been a total of 3,767 ICU admissions since March.
Additional Gwinnett-specific data is expected to be released by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments at about noon on Tuesday.
