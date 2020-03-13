Residents over the age of 50 can register for spring computer classes at the Gwinnett Senior Learning Center through the end of the month.
Registration may also vary on the start of each class or when they fill up.
The GSRLC onsite registrations will be held at two Gwinnett County parks this month where it has computer labs for instruction.
The first will be at Bethesda Senior Center, located at 225 Bethesda Church Rd., Lawrenceville. Onsite registration will take place March 17 from 10-11 a.m.
Onsite registration will also be available at George Pierce Senior Center on March 19 from 10-11 a.m. The senior center is located at 55 Buford Hwy. inSuwanee.
GSRLC is a not-for-profit organization of experienced instructors and coaches ages 50 and over, whose goal has been to fulfill a real need in Gwinnett County for those who struggle with technology.
For a complete list of the classes in computers, applications and other technology offered each semester at the GSRLC, visit www.gsrlc.org .
Prices range from $25 for classes that meet once to $75 for classes that meet six times.
Volunteer opportunities are available for those ages 50 and over who can instruct, coach or help fulfill other needs within the organization. Voicemail help requests at 770-564-469.
