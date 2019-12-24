Gwinnett Senior Learning Center announced winter registration will begin online is open now through Jan. 6.
The GSRLC on-site registrations are held at two Gwinnett County parks. On-site registration will be open at Bethesda Senior Center on 225 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration at George Pierce Senior Center on 55 Buford Highway in Suwannee is open on Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.· Online registration reopens Jan. 10 and goes until each class is about to start or fills up.
The Gwinnett SenioR Learning Center is a not-for-profit organization of experienced instructors and coaches, age 50 and older, whose goal has been to fulfill a real need in Gwinnett County because many of their peers struggle with technology. Classes in computers, applications and other technology to be offered each semester are listed on the GSRLC website, www.gsrlc.org.
Prices range from $25 for classes that meet once to $75 for one that meets six times. Volunteer opportunities are available for those age-50-and-older individuals who can instruct, coach or help fulfill other needs within the organization. Voicemail help requests at taken at 770-564-4699.