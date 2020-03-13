The wheels of justice and other parts of government began grinding to a halt in Gwinnett County on Friday as concerns grew about the spread of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 and President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency.
On Friday, officials announced Gwinnett's senior centers are closing and senior-oriented programs are suspended, and there will be no grand jury service, jury trials, civil matters or non-essential issues dealt with in Gwinnett courts for the next two weeks and the Gwinnett County Solicitor's Office is shutting down because of the virus.
"Gwinnett County government is monitoring developments in the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and how it may affect our residents, employees and our delivery of services," county spokesman Joe Sorenson said.
As events continue to unfold during the current situation involving the coronavirus outbreak, government services have been increasingly affected as local leaders take actions to protect residents.
One of the big moves in Gwinnett on Friday was Gwinnett County Superior Court Chief Judge George Hutchinson declaration of a judicial emergency in the county.
"It has been determined that a judicial emergency exists in Gwinnett County, Georgia, affecting all courts such as that there is a serious health emergency emergency," Hutchinson wrote in an order affecting the Superior Court.
"It has been determined that judicial emergency substantially endangers or infringes upon the normal functioning of the judicial system as it relates to jury service, including grand jury service and any non-essential matters, unless they can be conducted via video or teleconferencing."
Some court functions that will continue in Gwinnett include those related to arrest and search warrants, first appearance hearings, family violence and stalking temporary protective order hearings, misdemeanor jail court calendars and other matters a judge deems to be essential.
The shutdown in court-related activities in the county is just one part of the government-related slowdown that happened in Gwinnett on Friday.
Snellville closed its municipal and trial courts and canceled activities at its parks and senior center. Buford has announced in its website that the city's court session scheduled for March 20 has been canceled as well.
Sugar Hill announced its E Center gymnasium will close starting Sunday and $2 Tuesdays and an upcoming Spring Break Bash movie event at the Eagle Theatre are canceled.
Non-essential meetings in Sugar Hill, including the Sugar Hill Planning Commission, Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society, Sugar Hill Arts Commission, Toastmasters, Sugar Hill Youth Council and other community groups that meet at City Hall or the E Center, have also been canceled.
Passport services at Sugar Hill City Hall are also suspended, starting Tuesday.
Officials expect to make an announcement in the coming days about the upcoming performance of Blithe Spirit at the Eagle Theatre.
"Out of an abundance of caution, these city of Sugar Hill facilities will be closed, and events canceled, until further notice in order to reduce the potential risk of transmission or infection and adhere to the CDC's recommendations for social distancing," city officials said in a statement.
Duluth is also canceling or postponing events. All city parks and recreation events scheduled for March 14 through March 28 have been canceled. For example. The Muddbugs and Music event scheduled for March 28, and the Cinema and Red Clay event scheduled for March 25, will be rescheduled.
All league play in Duluth is canceled until further notice and all Active Adults programs scheduled to take place between March 16 and March 28 at The Lodge have been canceled as well.
The Duluth Police Department's Records Department will also stop fingerprinting services for the public until further notice.
In Lawrenceville, city officials said bathroom facilities at the Lawrenceville Lawn and the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse will be closed until April 3.
Meanwhile, Sorenson said county facilities — other than senior centers — are, at this time, expected to remain open. But county leaders are encouraging visitors to "practice everyday personal protective measures" such as staying away from people who are sick, not touching eyes, nose and mouth, washing hands thoroughly and regularly, and practicing "coughing and sneezing etiquette." Enhanced cleaning practices had also been implemented at county facilities.
The county has not ruled out the possibility of events organized by the county's Department of Community Services being canceled.
"Events and activities are currently being assessed on a case-by-case basis," Sorenson said. "Current CDC recommendations are to cancel large group gatherings (greater than 250 people) or move to smaller groupings. However, smaller events will be canceled at the county's discretion.
"If a Gwinnett County Community Services event you have registered for is canceled, you will receive an email or phone call notifying you of the the cancelation. Any registration fee will be refunded."
Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation has already canceled a ribbon cutting that had been set for Tuesday for the newly renovated Freeman's Mill.
Sorenson said a task force is looking at existing county policies and working on plans to continue providing essential business services to the public. Tax Commissioner Richard Steele's office has already issued a reminder that residents can handle property and motor vehicle tax business through his office's website.
The county is also encouraging residents who have concerns about being exposed to the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 to take advantage of early voting opportunities at several sites around the county, or to request an absentee ballot as soon as possible at the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.
County officials have implemented cleaning measures recommended by the secretary of state's office to minimize the chances of COVID-19 spreading at voting sites.
Not all government activities for the upcoming week have been canceled though.
As of 8 p.m. on Friday, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners meetings scheduled for Tuesday morning and afternoon had not yet been canceled.
On Friday afternoon, Peachtree Corners spokeswoman Judy Putnam said that, at least for now, the city still plans to hold an e-scooter technology demonstration at 11 a.m. Monday at Peachtree Corners City Hall.
