Several members of Gwinnett County's Senate delegation have been chosen by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to serve on study committees that will look into issues such as violence against health care workers, sickle cell anemia and outdoor learning.
Duncan's office announced the study committee assignments on Thursday, with Sens. Michelle Au, Gloria Butler, Kim Jackson, Sheikh Rahman and Sally Harrell each getting spots on committees.
“The Senate’s priorities reflect those of Georgians across the state: community health and safety, education, and health care,” Duncan said. “These study committees will allow our Senators to explore policy solutions to critical issues that impact each Georgia family.
"Our Senate members work diligently, in and out of session, to ensure Georgia remains a great state to live, work, and raise a family, and I know these study committees will be a continuation of that great work.”
Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, will chair the Senate Study Committee on Outdoor Learning, which Harrell, D-Atlanta, will also sit on. Meanwhile, Au, D-Johns Creek, was appointed to serve on the Senate Study Committee on Violence against Health Workers and Butler and Jackson, both D-Stone Mountain, were appointed to the Senate Study Committee on Sickle Cell Anemia.
The study committees will study their respective issues and make recommendations for legislative approaches to tackling those issues.
