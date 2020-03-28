The total number of cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 reported in Gwinnett County more than doubled in a 48-hour period alone, from noon Wednesday to noon Friday, and it is up more than 400% in a span of seven days.
Data released twice each day by the Georgia Department of Public Health shows Gwinnett had 48 reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, but that number was up to 102 as of noon Friday. It had risen even higher, to 131 — fifth highest among all Georgia counties — as of Saturday night.
One Gwinnett resident has died from the disease so far, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
By comparison, the total number of cases reported in Gwinnett as of the night of March 21 was 23. That means the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county jumped about 469.5% in seven days.
“The numbers of positive results are on the rise because of test results returning from private labs,” Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Boards of Health spokesman Chad Wasdin said. “For now we expect to see the numbers continue to rise as these results continue to come in.”
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to climb. As of 7 p.m. Saturday, there were 2,446 cases, 660 hospitalizations and 79 deaths reported statewide.
The last week has seen Gwinnett leaders take steps to stem the spread of the disease, including closing most areas of public parks, except walking trails where visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing. Restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms and outdoor dining areas as well.
Other businesses, such as tattoo parlors, bowling alleys, arcades, theaters and fitness centers were ordered to close.
It culminated in a stay-at-home order issued Friday afternoon that required residents to stay at home except to do essential business or to engage in recreational activities while practicing social distancing.
Health officials are continuing to encourage Gwinnett residents to engage in several practices to reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19.
These steps include:
♦ Washing hands often with soap and water, or using a hand sanitizer which contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water aren’t available;
♦ Practicing social distancing with a minimum of six feet between people
♦ Avoiding contact with people who are sick;
♦ Staying home if a person is sick, unless they are leaving home to get medical care;
♦ Using a tissue to cover coughs and sneezes, and then throwing the tissue away and washing hands;
♦ Following instructions on a cleaner’s label when cleaning high-touch surfaces;
♦ Not sharing personal household items.
