Gwinnett County officials are pursuing about $4 million in state grants to help pay for road widening projects on Braselton Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway, including one near the $900 million Revel mixed-use development.
The county will apply for a $2.5 million grant for work related to the Braselton Highway project and $1.5 million grant for work related to the Sugarloaf Parkway project. County commissioners gave their blessing to proceed with the grant applications Tuesday.
If approved by state officials, the funding would come from State Road and Tollway Authority's Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank program.
"Both roadway projects described above improve safety, alleviate congestion and are consistent with local and regional plans," county transportation director Alan Chapman wrote in a request to commissioners to approve submission of the applications.
"These projects serve a growing population of commuters and school-related traffic as well as drive economic development in their respective areas."
The Sugarloaf Parkway project would be between Meadow Church Road and Satellite Boulevard. That is essentially the stretch of roadway in front of the Infinite Energy Center.
The Infinite Energy Center is set to undergo a major transportation over the next couple of years as North American Properties builds its Revel mixed-use development at the center. It will include office, retail, dining, entertainment and residential uses.
"This project will provide extra capacity to Sugarloaf Parkway needed to accommodate traffic generated by the new development," Gwinnett officials wrote in their application to the state.
A copy of the application shows Gwinnett is looking to add an additional through lane in each direction on that 0.75-mile stretch of roadway.
That widening would bring the total number of through lanes on Sugarloaf Parkway, in front of the Infinite Energy Center, to six lanes.
"The requested funding for the Sugarloaf Parkway widening would cover almost half of the engineering and right-of-way costs for that project," Chapman said.
Meanwhile, the Braselton Highway project would bea one-mile stretch between Pine Road and Spout Springs Road near the Gwinnett-Hall county line.
On average, about 18,000 cars use that section of Braselton Highway, and that number is expected to increase to 29,172 cars daily in 2042.
County officials said in their application that Braselton Highway would be widened from two lanes to four lanes with a raised median and left and right turn lanes at several intersections.
Sidewalks and shoulder and curb and gutter improvements are also listed among the improvements that would be a part of the project.
"The requested funding for the Braselton Highway widening would cover almost half of the estimated construction costs," Chapman told commissioners Tuesday.