This 2.7-mile stretch of Harbins Road, between Alcovy and Brooks Roads, is one of several areas that Gwinnett County officials are seeking state grant funds to help repave. In all, the county is seeking $7 million in grant funding to repave more than 55 miles of roads in the county.

 Photo: Google Maps

Gwinnett County officials are seeking state grant funds to repave more than 50 miles of roadways around the county.

County commissioners voted earlier this month to give Gwinnett Department of Transportation officials the OK to apply for more than $7 million in grant funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will use $2.1 million in 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds as a local match in an effort to secure the grant.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.