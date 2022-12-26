This 2.7-mile stretch of Harbins Road, between Alcovy and Brooks Roads, is one of several areas that Gwinnett County officials are seeking state grant funds to help repave. In all, the county is seeking $7 million in grant funding to repave more than 55 miles of roads in the county.
Gwinnett County officials are seeking state grant funds to repave more than 50 miles of roadways around the county.
County commissioners voted earlier this month to give Gwinnett Department of Transportation officials the OK to apply for more than $7 million in grant funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will use $2.1 million in 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds as a local match in an effort to secure the grant.
In all, county officials intend to resurface nearly five dozen miles of roadways in an effort to extend their lifespans.
"The (Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant) list includes seventy-six (76) segments of roads that total 55.40 centerline miles," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson wrote in a letter to GDOT District State Aid Coordinator Shane Giles.
"The list Includes both local and collector roads that range from two to five lanes wide that will be resurfaced throughout the county."
The grant application includes a six-page list of resurfacing projects, according to documents presented to commissioners for approval.
There are some heavily traveled roadways on the list. Some examples of these include: McGinnis Ferry Road, between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Satellite Boulevard; Steve Reynolds Boulevard, between Interstate 85 and Club Drive; Lilburn-Stone Mountain Road, between Arcado and Rockbridge Roads; and Medlock Bridge Road, between South Old Peachtree Road and State Route 141.
The list also contains several lesser traveled roads, such as Harbins Road, between Alcovy Road and Brooks Road, or Dee Kennedy Road, between the Gwinnett-Barrow county line and State Route 124.
