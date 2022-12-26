F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center (copy)

The “eggs” from the solid handling portion of the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center are seen in Buford in this file photo. Gwinnett County water officials are applying for grant funding to buy a biosolids water that will turn biosolids collected from the center into fertilizer.

Gwinnett County officials are planning to seek federal grant funding to find a new way to reduce the amount of biosolids coming out of the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center by turning them into fertilizer.

The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources is applying for a $21.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Fertilizer Production Expansion Program. County officials plan to use the grant funds, if they are approved to receive it, to purchase a biosolids dryer for the water resources center, which treats and cleans wastewater before returning it to the county's water source, Lake Lanier.

