Nearly three years after making moves to take over the former Olympic Tennis Stadium near Stone Mountain, Gwinnett County officials are now taking steps to figure out what can be done with the land.
The county recently issued a request for information, also known as an RFI, asking developers to submit their information as part of the process of finding someone to redevelop the site.
Gwinnett leaders acquired the site in late 2016 in a land swap with the Stone Mountain Memorial Association and have since then demolished the stadium, which was built for the 1996 Summer Olympics but rarely used afterwards.
"This RFI will be used to explore potential strategies and approaches for leveraging existing assets for the redevelopment of the Stone Mountain Tennis Center site, approximately twenty-six cleared acres that once held the 1996 Olympic Tennis Venue," county officials wrote in the RFI.
Developers interested in submitting their information for the project will be required to attend a pre-submittal conference at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 in the Dogwood Conference Room on the second floor of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The former tennis center site will be open to developers for site visits from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
The deadline for developers to submit their information is 3 p.m. Aug. 29.
The area surrounding the former tennis center site has seen some big moves as far as redevelopment is concerned in recent years.
Amazon recently announced it will build a fulfillment center that is expected to create 1,000 new jobs down the street on West Park Place Boulevard.
At the end of 2017, Netherworld Haunted House moved from its longtime Norcross home to a building just off West Park Place Boulevard between the old tennis center site and the future Amazon site. Since moving to the area, Netherworld has taken steps to use its new facility to become a year-round attraction.