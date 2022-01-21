New reports of COVID-19 cases are on the decline again in Gwinnett County after a surge that began in late December and continued through the middle of this month.
The Georgia Department of Public Health announced on Friday that Gwinnett's two-week new case rate was 1,686 cases per 100,000 residents. The two-week rate had been 2,188 cases per 100,000 just one-week earlier on Jan. 14.
The two-week rate reported Friday is the lowest the rate the county has seen since Jan. 4. Gwinnett's two-week rate peaked on Jan. 11, when it was 2,219 cases per 100,000 residents.
Statewide, Georgia's two-week rate as of Friday was 1,793 cases per 100,000 residents.
To date, Gwinnett County has had 155,216 reports of COVID cases since the pandemic reached Georgia in March 2020. There have been 1,515 confirmed deaths and 104 probable deaths, as well as 6,935 hospitalizations linked to COVID in the county during the pandemic.
Statewide, Georgia has seen nearly 1.73 million COVID cases, 27,037 confirmed deaths, 5,257 probable deaths, 100,733 hospitalizations and 14,759 ICU admissions reported during the pandemic.
On the vaccine front, 62% of Gwinnettians have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine while 57% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated.
Georgia DPH also reported on Friday that the percentage of Georgians who have gotten at least one vaccine dose also sits at 62%, but the percentage of residents statewide who are fully vaccinated sits at 54%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.