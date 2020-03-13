Gwinnett County Public Schools will provide anyone 18 or younger a lunch from March 16-20 at 68 different schools.
On Friday, the school district said lunches will be provided at no cost to the individual through the federal School Nutrition Program.
Students must be present to receive the meal.
Students can also pick up lunches from GCPS school buses at bus stops near the 68 designated sites. Information about estimated delivery times at these bus stops will be shared on the GCPS website once they are finalized.
Free lunches for children 18 and younger will be provided at these Gwinnett County Public Schools sites from March 16 to March 20:
Alcova Elementary School
Alford Elementary
Anderson-Livsey Elementary School
Annistown Elementary School
Arcado Elementary School
Baggett Elementary School
Baldwin Elementary
Beaver Ridge Elementary School
Benefield Elementary School
Berkeley Lake Elementary School
Berkmar High School
Berkmar Middle School
Bethesda Elementary School
Britt Elementary School
Cedar Hill Elementary School
Centerville Elementary School
Central Gwinnett High School
Chesney Elementary School
Corley Elementary School
Discovery High School
Duluth High School
Duluth Middle School
Ferguson Elementary School
Grace Snell Middle School
Graves Elementary School
Gwinnett InterVention Education (GIVE) Center East
Gwinnett Intervention Education (GIVE) Center West
Harris Elementary School
Hopkins Elementary School
Jackson Elementary School
Jenkins Elementary School
Jordan Middle School
Kanoheda Elementary School
Knight Elementary School
Lawrenceville Elementary School
Lilburn Elementary School
Lilburn Middle School
Lovin Elementary School
Magill Elementary School
McKendree Elementary School
Meadowcreek Elementary School
Meadowcreek High School
Minor Elementary School
Moore Middle School
Nesbit Elementary School
Norcross Elementary School
Norcross High School
Northbrook Middle School
Norton Elementary School
Partee Elementary School
Paul Duke STEM High School
Peachtree Elementary School
Pinckneyville Middle School
Radloff Middle School
Richards Middle School
Rockbridge Elementary School
Rosebud Elementary School
Shiloh Elementary School
Shiloh High School
Shiloh Middle School
Simonton Elementary School
Snellville Middle School
South Gwinnett High School
Stripling Elementary School
Summerour Middle School
Sweetwater Middle School
Sycamore Elementary School
Winn Holt Elementary School
On Thursday night, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved two waivers to extend alternate meal service flexibility in the case of extended closures due to COVID-19.
The waivers allow schools to serve students’ meals through USDA-approved meal service options, at state-approved sites within the community, similarly to the way schools and districts offer student meals during the summer months.
“We appreciate the work our local school nutrition directors and their staff are doing to provide these meal options to Georgia students,” GaDOE School Nutrition Director Linette Dodson said.
