GCPS said it will provide lunches at not cost to families from March 16 to March 20.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools will provide anyone 18 or younger a lunch from March 16-20 at 68 different schools.

On Friday, the school district said lunches will be provided at no cost to the individual through the federal School Nutrition Program.

Students must be present to receive the meal.

Students can also pick up lunches from GCPS school buses at bus stops near the 68 designated sites. Information about estimated delivery times at these bus stops will be shared on the GCPS website once they are finalized.

Free lunches for children 18 and younger will be provided at these Gwinnett County Public Schools sites from March 16 to March 20:

Alcova Elementary School

Alford Elementary

Anderson-Livsey Elementary School

Annistown Elementary School

Arcado Elementary School

Baggett Elementary School

Baldwin Elementary

Beaver Ridge Elementary School

Benefield Elementary School

Berkeley Lake Elementary School

Berkmar High School

Berkmar Middle School

Bethesda Elementary School

Britt Elementary School

Cedar Hill Elementary School

Centerville Elementary School

Central Gwinnett High School

Chesney Elementary School

Corley Elementary School

Discovery High School

Duluth High School

Duluth Middle School

Ferguson Elementary School

Grace Snell Middle School

Graves Elementary School

Gwinnett InterVention Education (GIVE) Center East

Gwinnett Intervention Education (GIVE) Center West

Harris Elementary School

Hopkins Elementary School

Jackson Elementary School

Jenkins Elementary School

Jordan Middle School

Kanoheda Elementary School

Knight Elementary School

Lawrenceville Elementary School

Lilburn Elementary School

Lilburn Middle School

Lovin Elementary School

Magill Elementary School

McKendree Elementary School

Meadowcreek Elementary School

Meadowcreek High School

Minor Elementary School

Moore Middle School

Nesbit Elementary School

Norcross Elementary School

Norcross High School

Northbrook Middle School

Norton Elementary School

Partee Elementary School

Paul Duke STEM High School

Peachtree Elementary School

Pinckneyville Middle School

Radloff Middle School

Richards Middle School

Rockbridge Elementary School

Rosebud Elementary School

Shiloh Elementary School

Shiloh High School

Shiloh Middle School

Simonton Elementary School

Snellville Middle School

South Gwinnett High School

Stripling Elementary School

Summerour Middle School

Sweetwater Middle School

Sycamore Elementary School

Winn Holt Elementary School

On Thursday night, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved two waivers to extend alternate meal service flexibility in the case of extended closures due to COVID-19.

The waivers allow schools to serve students’ meals through USDA-approved meal service options, at state-approved sites within the community, similarly to the way schools and districts offer student meals during the summer months.

“We appreciate the work our local school nutrition directors and their staff are doing to provide these meal options to Georgia students,” GaDOE School Nutrition Director Linette Dodson said. 

