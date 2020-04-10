Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors will have to participate in their graduations over the computer in May, but district officials are not ruling out the possibility of traditional ceremonies taking place sometime over the summer if the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has subsided by then.
The district announced on Friday that it plans to hold virtual graduation ceremonies this spring because of the outbreak. Traditional ceremonies could be held in July, but that is not set in stone just yet.
"For the Class of 2020, the scheduled graduation ceremonies are not able to be held in a traditional manner," officials said in an announcement. "However, the district is making plans to hold graduations virtually in May, followed by traditional ceremonies in July if conditions allow. As details become available, they will be shared by your local school."
The graduation plans are just some of the details district officials released Friday about how the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year will play out.
Another major detail to come out of those plans is that Gwinnett County Public Schools will continue digital learning days for the remainder of the school year, which will end May 20. The district will switch to a four-day week, with no new assignments on Fridays starting April 13 and continuing through May 8.
"Just as students need breaks during the regular school day, they also need breaks when learning digitally," district officials said. "Beginning the week of April 13, GCPS will implement a flexible schedule every Friday through May 8. Students will receive no new assignments.
"Instead, the day can be used to review material taught, make up work or redo assignments, or participate in student activities (such as book clubs, creative offerings, extracurricular offerings, etc.) and family activities."
Other steps the district is taking include offering a one-year waiver to seniors on the high school gateway tests if the students have met all other requirements for graduation except passing the test, not administering international baccalaureate tests and advanced placement tests will be offered online per instructions from the College Board.
Final exams for middle and high school students will be administered online beginning May 11. Milestones and End of Course tests have been canceled.
Students who were scheduled to take the ACT on April 4 will be able to take it at a later date with ACT officials expected to contact affected students.
The district also released the following information about how promotion of students to the next grade will be handled:
• K-8: "GCPS will base promotion on a student’s understanding and mastery of the AKS curriculum for his or her grade level. If a student is recommended to repeat a grade, the school or teacher will discuss it with the student’s family."
• 9-12: "Grades continue to be important in determining students’ understanding and mastery of the curriculum. High school teachers will continue to grade assignments and tests, and students must pass their courses to earn Carnegie units to meet Georgia graduation requirements."
