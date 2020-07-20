Gwinnett County Public Schools joined its fellow metro Atlanta school systems in opting to begin the 2020-2021 school year in an online-only format because of the ongoing COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday.
The shift in the district's strategy away from a blended model where some students would be taught in school and others would learn online is significant for multiple reasons. For starters, it forces families who had been preparing to send their children back to class to switch gears and ensure their kids are prepared for online learning.
At the same time, was also the last of the major metro Atlanta school systems to switch to an online-only start to the school year.
“There is no replacement for face-to-face instruction, and that was our preferred model for starting the school year,” Wilbanks said as he announced the new plan Monday. “With that in mind, we offered parents an option between in-person and digital instruction in order to be responsive to their wishes for their children.
"However, out of an abundance of concern for our students, families, and employees, we made a very difficult decision based on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases we are seeing in our county, as well as the concerns that have been expressed by our teachers, parents, and others in the community.”
Under the new plan announced by Wilbanks on Monday, the school year will still begin on Aug. 12. School system officials are working with medical experts with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments as well as the Georgia Department of Public Health to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Gwinnett.
The county leads Georgia in total cases of the disease with 13,444 cases reported as of Sunday afternoon. There has been a total of 1,537 hospitalizations in the county because of the disease since the pandemic reached Georgia in March.
The school system's switch came after two school board members, Everton Blair and Mary Kay Murphy, voiced support for an online-only start to the school year. Blair had supported the online-only start all along, but Murphy joined him in calling for that set-up on Sunday night.
"With the health of our students, their families, teachers and staff top of mind, it is my belief that Gwinnett County Public Schools should begin the 2020-2021 school year with online only-instruction, with a return to on-campus learning as soon as the health environment in Gwinnett County allows it," Murphy said in a statement.
District officials are promising a different look to digital learning from what families saw in the spring, when Gwinnett County Public Schools was forced to abruptly switch to the system as COVID-19 hit the county.
The district said it spent the summer focusing staff development on how to teach students effectively in an online system. Digital lessons were created by content specialists who also offered up instructional resources that teachers could use in an online learning environment.
The goal has been to improve the experience students have with digital learning.
Teachers will be expected to report to schools for some functions, district officials said. Those functions include delivering digital lessons, participating in staff development activities and working with colleagues to improve the effectiveness of digital instruction.
Principals will be instructed to work with teachers who may have difficulties reporting to school for various reasons and come up with accommodations if they can.
Those teachers will still have to come to school periodically to work with colleagues and school leaders.
Additionally, district officials said they have been working on ways to address issues such as student access to computers as well as internet connections that are reliable. As a result, Chromebooks and internet hotspots will be checked out to students based on their needs to address equity in terms of the quality of digital learning.
Despite the changes to how digital learning will be conducted, district officials said expectations for students and teachers will be the same as what they would have been for in-person instruction. This means there will be a daliy schedule that students have to follow, attendance will be documented and assessments will be administered, and grades handed out, to measure how much a student is learning.
“This is not the beginning of the school year we had hoped for," Wilbanks said. "However, it was a possibility we planned for, knowing that keeping students and staff safe had to be a priority. We are confident we can do digital learning well, thanks to the quality teachers and leaders we have in this district, the comprehensive preparation over the last four months, and our steadfast commitment to do what’s best for Gwinnett students.”
District officials said details on what will happen during the 2020-2021 school year will be shared on the GCPS website as well as in SchoolMessenger. Those details will eventually include plans on how a return to school be conducted once it is safe to have students in schools again.
(7) comments
I just sold all of my kids electronic devices that can access the internet and will have my home internet turned off August 1st. This is of course because I need the money for their food and medical expenses. I will also now be working less hours (if my job will still want me) to pay for their care. I have 4 kids. What's your plan for us?
I really wish they would quit using this as a political tool. As a parent I chose my children to attend traditional classes because it is what is best for my children. You may disagree, and you disagreement is valid. I however do not have to be mandated by it. Why give the option if you are just going to mandate the answer? Orwell was not just writing fiction, it was prophecy at this point.
Parents who chose to have in school learning are being ignored! What about work? Feeding and sheltering their children? So many jobs require employees be present at job site!! How does the district ignore these facts? Article states teachers will come to school on most days? So how are they avoiding Covid? They still will be going to Walmart, Kroger, etc., This decision to rob a child of an entire school year, in person, goes against logic, in terms of a child's welfare, except for the elite who don't need to work, or can do work at home. Are daycares shutting down? Do they know a secret about preventing Covid spread that they could share?? School leaders should give us better reasoning!
This is nonsense! Our tax bills need to be adjusted. By my calculation they owe us a 75% discount on the "school" portion of our taxes.
Not to mention who will PAY parents to stay home from work to teach the children?? A child can NOT manage this type of learning alone, add to that this common core theory keeping parents from properly teaching math, a nightmare??
Agreed ! Heating ,a/c, water, trash, office supplies, all drastically reduced. Bus employees, maintenance, fuel , all drastically reduced. Substitute teachers, planning days, routine school building cleaning & maintenance, drastically reduced.. lots of other costs as well .... What will not be drastically reduced, or reduced at all is your school taxes. Once a government gets hold of tax money they will never let go. Recall the phone tax for the Spanish American war ? It was around until 2006 ! 108 years !!
Although we are among the 60% who chose in-person instruction for our children, I understand this decision and we will all have to make the best of it. I only wish this decision could have been made sooner so that more time could have gone into planning for all-digital learning, for teachers and parents. Cases have been surging for a month. It's not like conditions just changed in the past few days. It's the indecisiveness that is not helpful.
