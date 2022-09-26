Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts has quit his position on the board of directors for the school system's accrediting agency after a backlash from parents.
Watts announced his resignation from Cognia's Board of Directors in a statement posted on GCPS' website. Watts had joined Cognia's board in July. In his statement on stepping down from the board, however, he said it had become a "distraction" for the district.
A group of parents, including Holly Terei, who leads of the local branch of the conservative-leaning group, No Left Turn in Education, had raised concerns about Watts serving on the board. They argued it was a violation of Watts' GCPS employment contract.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
"While I am not the first Gwinnett County Public Schools leader to be selected to serve on the Cognia Board of Directors, I am certainly grateful to have been selected to serve in that same capacity in May 2022," Watts said in his statement. "Cognia is the accrediting organization for 36,000 education institutions worldwide, including Gwinnett County Public Schools.
"After deep reflection, conversations with my family, and prayerful consideration, I have made the decision to step down from the Cognia Board position I accepted in May. I make this decision solely because of the distraction this particular professional opportunity has caused in our district."
Watts' statement was posted on GCPS' website last week, district spokeswoman Melissa Laramie said, and reporters were contacted and notified about its existence on Monday.
In addition to addressing the controversy surrounding his accepting a position on Cognia's board, the superintendent pointed to his first year as the district's leader.
"Our team of leaders is beginning to realize just how much work we have in front of us to ensure that 181,000+ students are able to read, write, problem solve, adapt, and remain self-aware as a result of their attending GCPS," Watts said. "While we have accomplished a great deal in just thirteen months, we remain committed to continuously improving upon our past successes and our current triumphs."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
