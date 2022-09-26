Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts has quit his position on the board of directors for the school system's accrediting agency after a backlash from parents.

Watts announced his resignation from Cognia's Board of Directors in a statement posted on GCPS' website. Watts had joined Cognia's board in July. In his statement on stepping down from the board, however, he said it had become a "distraction" for the district.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

