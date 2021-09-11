Gwinnett County Public Schools students could be required to wear face masks for awhile — or maybe not too much longer.
There's no clear answer on when the district's face mask mandate could end, according to GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts.
The superintendent talked briefly with the Daily Post on Wednesday about COVID-19 cases in the schools, mitigation efforts and the face mask mandate. Watts did not put the mandate in place — his predecessor, J. Alvin Wilbanks, established the latest mandate days before his tenure as schools chief ended — but it is Watts' decision on when to end it.
"It's hard to determine," Watts said about when the mandate could end. "Like anything else in this COVID environment, it's hard to predict really anything with a degree of certainty.
"But, what I can say is as long as we have our mask mandate, we'll be doing so to ensure the safety of our students and our staff. We believe it is certainly the right thing to do during this time until such time that data or recommendations from the CDC change."
As of Friday, there were 919 current active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett schools. That number is up from the 706 total active cases reported in the district on Tuesday, but it is also down from the 1,054 active cases that were reported on Sept. 1. The district reported it has 211 current probable cases of COVID-19, however.
Probable cases are people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are developing symptoms that indicate they may have it as well, but have not yet received a positive test result.
There were 141 new confirmed cases, including 130 students, and 35 new probable cases that were reported by schools on Thursday, which is the latest date included in the report released by the district on Friday.
Watts said the cases that showing up in the schools are the product of community spread.
"Like most school districts, we are still grappling with the challenges community spread provides for us because our students live in the community, but they also join us in our schools," he said. "We do have our mitigation strategies operating at current high levels, whether they be masks being worn by students and staff, providing incentives for vaccinations and doing what we can to make sure our schools are safe."
The superintendent also said the district has not made changes to its mitigation strategies in light of the growing number of positive cases in the schools. The Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a surge of new cases of the disease to pop up since late July.
"We've essentially stayed with our plan in terms of masks and mitigation strategies," Watts said. "Those same strategies (announced at the beginning of the school year) are still in place."
But, the mask mandate is the one mitigation effort in the district that has proven to be controversial. A group of four parents filed a lawsuit against the district in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Aug. 30 in a bid to get the courts to force the end of the mandate.
The parents who filed the lawsuit are Justin and Meghann Verrier, Margaret Rudnick and Holly Terei.
A hearing on motions in the case — the parents are seeking an emergency restraining order to prevent the district from enforcing the mandate while GCPS has filed a motion to dismiss the case — is scheduled to take place Sept. 28 before Superior Court Judge Deborah Fluker.
The lawsuit argues that Gov. Brian Kemp prohibited school systems from issuing mask mandates and accuses GCPS of acting "as its own legislative branch" by issuing a mask mandate.
"Essentially, the Gwinnett County School District has taken advantage of the situation in an attempt to unconstitutionally expand its powers beyond that which is provided for under the Georgia Constitution and Georgia statutes," the parents attorney, Mitch Skandalakis, wrote in the lawsuit.
"What is the most concerning and disheartening aspect of the abuse of power is that the school district is doing so without giving a single thought to the dangers posed by forcing a student to wear a soiled, spit-soaked, bacteria/virus infested mask right next to the nose and mouth of the student for eight or more hours at a time."
The district, in its motion to dismiss the case, argued that it has sovereign immunity under Georgia law to issue a mask mandate if it believes one is necessary.
"Plaintiffs' complaint and motion for emergency temporary restraining order both fail to identify an applicable waiver of the district's sovereign immunity," GCPS attorney Stephen D. Pereira wrote in the motion to dismiss the case. "There has in fact been no waiver of sovereign immunity for the claims made by plaintiffs against the district or for claims against Watts in his official capacity.
"Consequently, the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over the claims brought by the plaintiffs in this case and the complaint and motion seeking injunctive relief should be dismissed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.