As Gwinnett County Public Schools students began gradually returning to class for in-person instruction on Wednesday, Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks was optimistic about how things went on Day One.
Kindergartners, first-graders, sixth-graders and ninth-graders whose parents opted for in-person instruction returned to class this week as part of a phased return to face-to-face teaching for the district.
"Overall I think we had a very good day," Wilbanks said. "I visited five schools and, No. 1, they were really prepared for students and staff. (There was) a lot of signage, a lot of PPE supplies and equipment, social distancing stickers were on the floor, the classrooms were set up to where students could social distance.
"Obviously, we did not have all students there today."
District spokeswoman Sloan Roach said about 56% of K-12 students in the district chose to do digital learning while 44% chose to do in-person instruction. Among the grades that returned to class in person on Wednesday, the percentages of students doing digital learning versus in-person instruction were virtually the same as the figures for all grade levels, Roach said.
The school system is planning to bring some additional grade levels back to school next week and all grade levels are expected to be back — with the exception of students who opted for digital learning — by Sept. 9.
"The students seemed to be glad to be back in school, I think for the most part teachers were glad to be back," Wilbanks said. "I know they were glad to see students and I'm not aware of any real hitches that happened (Wednesday)."
The district has been providing COVID-19 case reports, with a breakdown of suspected cases, positive cases and close contacts by school, at bit.ly/3b1MeqP. The most recent report released Wednesday showed school-level numbers as of Tuesday, the day before students began returning to class.
Wilbanks said there are steps being taken to disinfect schools to limit the chances of COVID-19 being spread among students. These steps include custodians doing deep cleans where they wipe down surfaces twice a day, teachers being given bottled sprays to disinfect classrooms and wipe down desks between classes, students and educators wearing masks or face shields, hallways being one-way where possible.
Scanners have also replaced keypads that students previously entered a student number, so students can now swipe their ID card or use an app.
Videos have also been produced by the district for schools to show students to explain changes that have taken place to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading.
"I think you will find we have tried to do everything that we can to mitigate the risk that people are taking," Wilbanks said. "Now, you can't mitigate all the risks ... and one of the things that I like to say to people is each of us has a personal responsibility to protect ourselves and we do that with a mask, social distancing, washing our hands and if (we) feel sick (then) not going to work.
"We also have a responsibility to try to protect others. Again (wearing) masks does that, social distancing does that and not shaking hands, that kind of things and I just think we've done a lot with signage, with how rooms are arranged, with how hallways are one way in some instances to mitigate that along with making the appropriate PPE supplies available."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.