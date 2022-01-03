As many of its neighboring school districts switch to plans to do virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns when students return to class this week, Gwinnett County Public Schools is moving forward with plans to do in-person instruction, district officials announced on Monday.
Several districts in metro Atlanta have opted for virtual learning as COVID-19 cases spike while the new Omicron variant spreads. On Monday, Forsyth County became the latest district to announce plans for a virtual start to the new semester, coming on the heels of a similar announcement from Atlanta Public Schools on Saturday.
Fulton County Schools, DeKalb County Schools, Rockdale County Schools and Clayton County Public Schools have also announced plans for a virtual start when students return to class this week.
"Gwinnett County Public Schools has been preparing for the return to school," district officials said in a message to parents and GCPS employees. "Keeping schools safely open for in-person instruction remains our top priority and there is no change to our scheduled reopening for students on Thursday, Jan. 6.
"Based on available staffing information, we are prepared to serve students in person this Thursday and Friday."
Teachers are set to return back to work on Wednesday while students are expected to return to class on Thursday. The catch is that while they will be in person, they will be doing so with mitigation measures, such as a face mask mandate, in place.
Masks will be required because the Georgia Department of Public Health has classified Gwinnett County as being in the "High" community transmission category for COVID-19. District officials have previously said they would switch face mask policies to a system where the decision on whether mask would be required would be based on community transmission of COVID-19, using DPH's classification as a benchmark.
"For the rest of the semester, families and staff will be notified via School Messenger each Monday afternoon about mask guidance for the rest of the week," officials said. "Under the district’s current COVID-19 protocols, community transmission levels must be maintained at the 'Moderate' or 'Low' level for two consecutive weeks before district mask guidance transitions to 'Strongly Recommended.'”
GCPS officials are not ruling out the possibility of a switch to a virtual start to the semester, however.
"District leaders will continue to monitor the current COVID situation and its impact on staffing to assess if high levels of unavailable staff might result in operational limitations that would require a move temporarily to a digital instruction model," officials said.
"If that change is needed, GCPS will communicate that information."
Last week, district officials said teachers, administrators and students who traveled internationally over the winter break are being warned that they should get tested for COVID-19. They could also possibly have to quarantine depending on whether or not they are vaccinated.
"For unvaccinated travelers, the CDC recommends that unvaccinated international travelers get tested for COVID-19 from three to five days after returning and self-quarantine at home for a full seven days after their return to the U.S.," district officials said. "Fully vaccinated travelers do not have to quarantine. However, the CDC recommends getting a COVID-19 test from three to five days after travel and self-monitoring for symptoms.
"Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days of traveling do not have to quarantine or test. They should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after travel and isolate and contact a health care provider if symptoms develop."
The district is also urging employees and students to take precautions to limit their chances of catching or spreading COVID-19, or reducing the severity of symptoms if they get it.
These steps include getting vaccinated, including getting a booster shot, and people staying home when they feel sick or have either been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID or have tested positive themselves.
"Individuals ages 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID vaccinations," district officials said. "Please check with the Gwinnett Health Department or your health provider to learn more about the vaccination and where you may go to receive a COVID-19 vaccination."
